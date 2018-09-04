Advanced Search

September 4, 2018

UAE picks astronauts

Source: AFP | 00:01 UTC+8 September 4, 2018 | Print Edition

The United Arab Emirates has selected its first two astronauts to go on a mission to the International Space Station, Dubai’s ruler said yesterday.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashed al-Maktoum named the new astronauts as Hazza al-Mansouri, 34, and 37-year-old Sultan al-Neyadi. The UAE’s vice president and prime minister last year vowed to send four Emirati astronauts to the space station within five years.

World
