UAE picks astronauts

The United Arab Emirates has selected its first two astronauts to go on a mission to the International Space Station, Dubai’s ruler said yesterday.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashed al-Maktoum named the new astronauts as Hazza al-Mansouri, 34, and 37-year-old Sultan al-Neyadi. The UAE’s vice president and prime minister last year vowed to send four Emirati astronauts to the space station within five years.