UK mulls ban on energy drinks to kids

Britain’s government launched a public consultation yesterday over plans to ban the sale of energy drinks to young people, as it grapples with some of Western Europe’s worst child obesity rates.

Prime Minister Theresa May wants to prevent retailers from selling popular energy drinks to children because of their high levels of sugar and caffeine. The government estimates more than two-thirds of 10 to 17 year olds and a quarter of six to 9 year olds consume the drinks, which are linked to a host of health and behavior problems, from headaches to hyperactivity.

“With thousands of young people regularly consuming energy drinks, often because they are sold at cheaper prices than soft drinks, we will consult on banning the sale of energy drinks to children,” May said.

The plans were first announced in June, alongside a commitment to halve childhood obesity rates by 2030.

The 12-week consultation will ask whether the restrictions should apply to children under 16 or under 18 and if the law should be changed to stop children from buying them.