UK non-EU visa trial

Britain announced yesterday it will trial a six-month visa system to let in non-EU seasonal workers to pick crops, as Brexit leaves farmers facing a labor shortage.

The two-year pilot programme will allow 2,500 workers from outside the European Union into Britain each year to help fruit and vegetable growers, amid dwindling arrivals from eastern bloc members. The scheme, starting in spring 2019 and permitting them to stay for up to six months, is intended to alleviate “labor shortages during peak production periods,” according to the Home Office.