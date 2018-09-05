US embassy attack

Home » World

An Egyptian man was arrested outside the US embassy in Cairo yesterday after chemicals in his backpack caught fire, in what authorities said was a botched attack.

No one was harmed in the incident, which took place just outside the heavy blast walls that surround the embassy in Garden City, a leafy neighborhood in the heart of the capital. The Interior Ministry identified the man as 24-year-old Abdullah Ayman Abdel-Sameea, and said his backpack contained a bottle of flammable chemicals. It said he embraced an “extremist” ideology and that he intended to use the material he carried in a “hostile” act.