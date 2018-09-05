The story appears on
September 5, 2018
US embassy attack
An Egyptian man was arrested outside the US embassy in Cairo yesterday after chemicals in his backpack caught fire, in what authorities said was a botched attack.
No one was harmed in the incident, which took place just outside the heavy blast walls that surround the embassy in Garden City, a leafy neighborhood in the heart of the capital. The Interior Ministry identified the man as 24-year-old Abdullah Ayman Abdel-Sameea, and said his backpack contained a bottle of flammable chemicals. It said he embraced an “extremist” ideology and that he intended to use the material he carried in a “hostile” act.
