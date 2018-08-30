US president accuses Google of bias against him

Home » World

United States President Donald Trump is accusing Google and other US tech companies of rigging search results about him “so that almost all stories & news is BAD” — and though he is offering no evidence, a top adviser says the White House is “taking a look” at whether Google should face federal regulation.

Google is pushing back sharply, saying Trump’s claim simply wasn’t true: “We never rank search results to manipulate political sentiment.”

The president’s tweets Tuesday echoed his familiar media attacks — and a conservative point that California-based tech companies run by CEOs with liberal leanings don’t give opposing political viewpoints.

Larry Kudlow, the president’s top economic adviser, said that the White House is “taking a look” at whether Google searches should be subject to some government regulation.

In his tweets, Trump said that “Google search results for ‘Trump News’ shows only the viewing/reporting of Fake New Media. In other words, they have it RIGGED, for me & others, so that almost all stories & news is BAD. Fake CNN is prominent. Republican/Conservative & Fair Media is shut out. Illegal?”

A search query Tuesday morning, several hours after the president tweeted, showed stories from CNN, ABC News, Fox News and the MarketWatch business site, among others. A similar search later in the day for “Trump” had Fox News, the president’s favored cable network, among the top results.

“Search is not used to set a political agenda and we don’t bias our results toward any political ideology,” Google said. “Every year, we issue hundreds of improvements to our algorithms to ensure they surface high-quality content in response to users’ queries.”