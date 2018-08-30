The story appears on
August 30, 2018
US president accuses Google of bias against him
United States President Donald Trump is accusing Google and other US tech companies of rigging search results about him “so that almost all stories & news is BAD” — and though he is offering no evidence, a top adviser says the White House is “taking a look” at whether Google should face federal regulation.
Google is pushing back sharply, saying Trump’s claim simply wasn’t true: “We never rank search results to manipulate political sentiment.”
The president’s tweets Tuesday echoed his familiar media attacks — and a conservative point that California-based tech companies run by CEOs with liberal leanings don’t give opposing political viewpoints.
Larry Kudlow, the president’s top economic adviser, said that the White House is “taking a look” at whether Google searches should be subject to some government regulation.
In his tweets, Trump said that “Google search results for ‘Trump News’ shows only the viewing/reporting of Fake New Media. In other words, they have it RIGGED, for me & others, so that almost all stories & news is BAD. Fake CNN is prominent. Republican/Conservative & Fair Media is shut out. Illegal?”
A search query Tuesday morning, several hours after the president tweeted, showed stories from CNN, ABC News, Fox News and the MarketWatch business site, among others. A similar search later in the day for “Trump” had Fox News, the president’s favored cable network, among the top results.
“Search is not used to set a political agenda and we don’t bias our results toward any political ideology,” Google said. “Every year, we issue hundreds of improvements to our algorithms to ensure they surface high-quality content in response to users’ queries.”
