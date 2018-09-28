The story appears on
Page A10
September 28, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
US$17m shoes
A DUBAI-BASED shoemaker has debuted what it says is the world’s most expensive pair of shoes — with a US$17 million price tag. Jada Dubai on Wednesday unveiled a pair of gold patent leather stilettos trimmed with a row of sparkling diamonds. Each shoe features a crowning jewel: a round, 15 carat flawless D-diamond near the pointed toe.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.