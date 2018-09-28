Advanced Search

September 28, 2018

US$17m shoes

Source: AFP | 00:01 UTC+8 September 28, 2018 | Print Edition

A DUBAI-BASED shoemaker has debuted what it says is the world’s most expensive pair of shoes — with a US$17 million price tag. Jada Dubai on Wednesday unveiled a pair of gold patent leather stilettos trimmed with a row of sparkling diamonds. Each shoe features a crowning jewel: a round, 15 carat flawless D-diamond near the pointed toe.

