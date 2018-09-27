Uber and Cabify set to protest in Madrid

Home » World

Uber and Cabify drivers are set to protest in Madrid today against a planned government decree that could threaten some 60,000 jobs, one of Spain’s main unions said yesterday.

The protest takes place after both ride-hailing services offered one free trip per customer in Spain yesterday in an attempt to raise awareness of a months-long, sometimes violent row that has pitted them against taxis.

The conflict mirrors other similar rows in European countries, as taxi drivers say Uber-style competitors are threatening their livelihoods, arguing for instance their licences are much more expensive than those for VTCs.

Taxi federations have long called for the government to implement a ratio of one professional, non-taxi driver — otherwise known as VTC (Tourism Vehicle with Chauffeur) — for every 30 taxis.

Spain, however, is far off that mark.

According to the public works ministry, which oversees transport in Spain, there is currently around one VTC for every six taxis.

While details of the decree have not been unveiled, a ministry spokesman said the government aimed to “re-establish a balance.”

But that could mean taking legal licences — and thus jobs — away, says Eduardo Martin, head of the Unauto VTC association that represents the sector.

“It’s like if we brought out a law now saying buildings over six floors high can no longer be built,” he says.

“What do we do with (already-existing) buildings of over six floors? We knock them down?”

The UGT union taking part in today’s protest says any move to cap the number of VTCs could see the loss of 60,000 direct or indirect jobs.