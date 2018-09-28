Virtually anything is possible with this digital version of Singapore

Home » World

SINGAPORE’S security forces could soon use a digital version of the city-state to simulate a bomb threat at a sports stadium — and learn how to respond if there was a real attack.

Yet officials worry that “Virtual Singapore” — available soon to state agencies before an eventual public rollout — could also aid would-be terror plotters.

This is just one of many security conundrums facing developers of the 3D model that will be fed by big data and could assist in everything from urban planning to disaster mitigation in the city of 5.6 million people.

“This information will help our daily lives, but it could also fall in the wrong hands and create problems for Singapore,” said George Loh, director of programs at the National Research Foundation, a department in the Prime Minister’s Office which has been leading the project’s development for over three years.

“We need to think about that. We need to be two or three steps ahead,” Loh said.

He said some officials considered the system “too dangerous” because militants, for example, may try to access details like the height or view from buildings to plan sniper attacks.

Cyber security was also a concern after the country suffered its biggest data breach this year in which information was hacked from 1.5 million people including the prime minister.

Virtual Singapore will be restricted to computers not connected to the worldwide web, so-called ‘Internet separation,’ when it is rolled out to government offices in the coming months.

The problems become more complex when deciding on the amount and accuracy of the data that will be available to citizens using the 3D model at a later date.

“If it is not accurate enough, nobody will use the platform. But if it’s too accurate, then there’s a problem,” Loh said.

Among its future uses, the 3D model could predict the spread of flash floods in the city, or simulate how microwaves travel through high-density areas to detect black spots.

With a stable, centralized government, Singapore is seen as an ideal testing ground for new technologies.

But some plans, such as a network of surveillance cameras with facial recognition software, have stoked privacy concerns.

Scott Hawken, a lecturer in urban development and design at the University of New South Wales in Australia, said Virtual Singapore was among the world’s “most advanced and comprehensive” 3D mapping projects and seen as a model for other countries.

However, he cautioned that such technologies also raised serious questions about privacy, surveillance and security.

The government has pledged to be sensitive to privacy, and Loh said some data on Virtual Singapore may be made anonymous to address those concerns.