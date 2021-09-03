1 dead after anthrax hits Shandong

Home » Nation

The city of Binzhou, in east China’s Shandong Province, has reported two anthrax cases, including one death, the provincial health commission said on Wednesday.

On August 6, Binzhou reported a suspected anthrax case, and the patient died the same day, said Kou Zengqiang, with the Shandong Provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

An epidemiological investigation has identified the cause of the disease as anthrax.

The deceased was a 14-year-old student from Yangxin County, Binzhou. Some family members of the student were engaged in cattle raising and slaughtering, and the victim also participated in the handling of beef.

Health officials also found anthrax bacteria in environmental samples collected from the family yard and cold-storage unit.

Based on the findings, the route of infection was confirmed as people being in contact with or eating contaminated food.

The second case, a person who had cut up a sick cow at the home of the first case, is undergoing medical isolation and treatment at a designated hospital.

The condition of the case is stable, officials said.