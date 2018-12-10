The story appears on
Page A6
December 10, 2018
10 held over illegal demos and assault
Police have cracked a serious criminal case involving 10 suspects who gathered crowds for illegal demonstrations and assaulting the police in early October in the eastern province of Shandong.
Police have charged the suspects with obstructing official business, causing intentional injury and disturbances and disrupting public order.
The incident, which took place from October 4 to 7 in Pingdu City of Shandong, saw some 300 people gather on a local square, 60 of whom assaulted the police and smashed a police van and three civilian vehicles for about 11 minutes.
The rioters used wooden sticks, sledgehammer handles, pickaxe handles and dry powder fire extinguishers during the riot. A total of 34 policemen and others were injured during the disturbance, and over 100 business outlets were forced to close, officials said.
Police later found that the suspects used the Internet and telephones to gather the crowds in the name of “military veterans.” Some of the suspects had been detained or imprisoned in the past for obstructing official business, causing disturbances, drug abuse, theft and swindling.
