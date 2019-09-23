Advanced Search

September 23, 2019

Home » Nation

10 killed as truck plows into crowd

Source: Agencies | 00:05 UTC+8 September 23, 2019 | Print Edition

Ten people died and another 16 were injured after a truck lost control and hit a crowd of people at a traditional market in the central China yesterday, police said.

The truck was coming down an incline when the driver lost control in Huashi town in Hunan Province, the county police said in a statement on their official microblog.

The truck ploughed into a crowd at a street market, the police said, adding the driver has been taken into custody. Investigations are continuing.

Nation
