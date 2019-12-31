10 officials jailed over murder

Home » Nation

Ten public servants were sentenced to up to 15 years in jail by a court in central China’s Hunan Province yesterday for covering up a murder case.

The 10 included local government officials, police officers and school staff.

The People’s Court of Jingzhou Miao and Dong Autonomous County jailed Huang Bingsong, former principal of the No. 1 Middle School in the county and Yang jun, former political commissar of the county’s public security bureau for 15 years.

Deng Shuisheng, a former detective and forensic doctor of the public security bureau of Huaihua City, was sentenced to 14 years.

During a crackdown against gang-related crime, an organized crime group led by Du Shaoping was busted in April. Du’s criminal gang was later found to be involved in the death of Deng Shiping, a staff member of the No. 1 Middle School of Xinhuang County, whose remains were found buried under the school’s playground on June 20.

An investigation found that Du, a laid-off worker, was contracted to build the playground in 2001. During the construction, Du became dissatisfied with Deng, who oversaw the quality of the construction.

Du and his accomplice Luo Guangzhong killed Deng on January 22, 2003 and buried him under the playground.

After the murder, Du’s uncle Huang Bingsong, the principal of the school, covered up the crime by seeking help from local public security officers and other public servants.

According to a verdict of the first trial of the Intermediate People’s Court of Huaihua in Hunan on December 18, Du was sentenced to death for committing multiple crimes including homicide and intentionally inflicting injury upon others. He was deprived of his political rights for life and fined 500,000 yuan (US$71,640).

Luo was sentenced to death, commutable after two years of good behavior, and deprived of his political rights for life.