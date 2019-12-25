The story appears on
Page A6
December 25, 2019
10 punished over fake death toll in explosion
Ten people have been placed under “criminal compulsory measures” after misreporting the death toll in a factory blast in central China’s Hunan Province, local authorities said on Monday.
The explosion happened on December 4 at a workshop in a fireworks factory in the city of Liuyang. The initially released death toll was seven but the provincial government found six more people missing in a subsequent investigation.
The provincial authorities later confirmed that 13 people were killed in the accident.
The provincial public security department launched a criminal investigation into the shareholders, legal person and safety management personnel of the factory and placed 10 under criminal compulsory measures.
Four local officials have been detained and another three suspended.
Compulsory measures, according to China’s Criminal Procedure Law, can include arrest, detention, summons, bail pending trial, or residential surveillance.
