11 dead as gales lash Jiangsu

Eleven people have died and dozens were injured after powerful gales struck east China’s Jiangsu Province, local authorities said on Saturday.

Gales and hail swept parts of Jiangsu on Friday evening, including Nantong, Huai’an, Yancheng, Taizhou, and Suqian.

The disaster left 11 people dead, 66 injured, and 3,050 evacuated, the Jiangsu Provincial Emergency Management Department said.

Those killed were hit by falling trees and electricity poles, or had been blown into the water by the wind, local authorities said on social media platform Weibo.

A fishing boat capsized due to the storm, and 11 crew members fell into the water. Two have been rescued, and the search for nine others is underway.

The gale was as strong as 45.4 meters per second at a monitoring site at Tongzhou Bay, and some areas reported seeing hails with a diameter of up to 3 centimeters.

More than 1,700 hectares of crops and more than 6,000 houses were damaged, resulting in the direct economic loss of 16.4 million yuan (US$2.5 million).

More than 1,200 firefighters in the city of Nantong were mobilized for rescue and evacuation work.