April 5, 2021

12 dead as fishing boat sinks

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 April 5, 2021 | Print Edition

TWELVE people died and four remain missing after a fishing boat sank in east China’s Zhejiang Province early yesterday, the provincial maritime search and rescue center has said.

At 4:28am yesterday, the center received a report that a boat registered in neighboring Jiangsu Province with 20 crew members aboard had capsized about 100 nautical miles east of Zhujiajian, the Port of Ningbo Zhoushan in Zhejiang.

The 12 victims were among the 16 people that had been recovered. Rescue vessels and aircraft from maritime search teams and nearby fishing boats have joined the rescue operation, local authorities have said.

