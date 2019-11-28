The story appears on
Page A6
November 28, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
122 unis on mainland to admit HK students
The number of higher education institutions in the mainland admitting Hong Kong students in 2020 will increase by 11 to 122, the Education Bureau (EDB) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government said yesterday.
The EDB welcomed the announcement by the central government’s Ministry of Education of the detailed arrangements of the Scheme for Admission of Hong Kong Students to Mainland Higher Education Institutions for 2020.
Under the scheme, 122 higher education institutions from 21 provinces or municipalities and one autonomous region of the mainland will accept applications from candidates sitting for the Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education Examination in 2020.
“There will continue to be enhancements to the admission scheme in 2020. Compared with 2019, an additional 11 institutions offering various programs will be participating in the scheme,” a spokesperson for the EDB said. “The admission scheme will admit Hong Kong students based on their results in the HKDSE Examination and exempt them from taking the Joint Entrance Examination for Mainland Institutions, relieving their pressure,” the spokesperson added.
