The story appears on
Page A7
January 5, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
1,400-year-old tomb found in Henan
Archaeologists have discovered a 1,400-year-old tomb containing a white marble bed in central China’s Henan Province, where elements of both Buddhism and a Persian religion have been found.
The brick tomb dating back to the Sui Dynasty (581-618) was found in Long’an District in the city of Anyang, said Jiao Peng, director of the excavation department under the city’s research institute of cultural relics and archaeology.
Images of the daily lives of the tomb owners and religious stories are carved into the bed, with a religious figure on each end in the style of Zoroastrianism, an ancient Persian religion. Lotus images in the Buddhist style are also among the carvings.
The bed provides material information for the study of carving techniques in the Sui Dynasty, and is of great significance to the study of the development, the shape evolution and the hierarchical use of stone beds inside tombs in China, said Jiao.
Kong Deming, head of the institute, said that a man named Qu Qing lay in the bed together with his wife.
The epitaphs reveal the couple’s identity and details of their lives. The inscriptions have provided new evidence for the study of the development of Chinese characters as well as calligraphy in the Sui Dynasty, said Kong.
According to Kong, the Qu family lived in the Longxi region of what is now Gansu Province. The region was an important section of the ancient Silk Road, and was thus influenced by the cultures of Europe, western and central Asia.
The institute began excavating the tomb in April 2020.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.