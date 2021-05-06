160 pets set for delivery rescued

Home » Nation

A BRANCH of ZTO Express in Chengdu, southwest China’s Sichuan Province, and a manager in charge of delivery safety, were suspended for illegally transporting live animals, the company said in a statement yesterday.

More than 160 kittens and puppies were rescued in Chengdu’s Jinniu District on Monday by volunteers of the Chengdu Home of Love Animal Rescue Center.

The animals were supposed to be transported to customers who bought them online as pet “blind boxes.”

Four animals were found dead while many others were in poor condition.

The names of the e-commerce platforms where people bought the pet blind boxes are not yet known.

A blind box, known in Chinese as manghe, is a box filled with a secret toy. Many people enjoy the thrill of receiving blind boxes, which has made the concept increasingly popular.

China Central Television said in a report that “packing animals in blind boxes” is “against human nature.”

Police and Animal Inspection and Quarantine Department have stepped in to check on the health of the animals.