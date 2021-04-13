The story appears on
Page A7
April 13, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
165 ancient tombs in Shandong
Archeologists have found a total of 165 millennia-old tombs at a single relic site in east China’s Shandong Province.
The tombs, unearthed in the city of Heze, include 156 that date back to the Han Dynasty (206 BC-AD 220) and nine from the Eastern Zhou Dynasty (770-221 BC), according to Shandong’s institute of cultural relics and archaeology.
All of the tombs are on the 1.3-hectare Sundayuan Site.
The recent excavation of the site has also revealed five pits from the Shang Dynasty (1600-1046 BC) and 27 from the Neolithic Longshan Culture, said Sun Qirui, an archeologist with the institute.
Sun said that among the Han Dynasty tombs were earthen tombs with brick coffins and pottery figurines, and brick tombs complete with passage structures.
While few items were found in the Shang Dynasty pits, the Longshan Culture pits boast abundant artifacts, including pottery pieces carrying different patterns, he said.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.