November 18, 2019

2 multimedia satellites sent into orbit

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 November 18, 2019 | Print Edition

TWO global multimedia satellites were sent into planned orbit from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China yesterday.

The two global multimedia satellites, KL-a-A and KL-a-B, was launched by Kuaizhou-1A (KZ-1A), a carrier rocket, at 6pm.

The two satellites are international cooperative commercial projects delivered by the Innovation Academy for Microsatellites of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. They are mainly used for the Ka-band communication technology test, and the user is a German company.

KZ-1A is a low-cost solid-fuel carrier rocket with high reliability and a short preparation period. The rocket is mainly used to launch low-orbit microsatellites.

Nation
