The story appears on
Page A3
November 18, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
2 multimedia satellites sent into orbit
TWO global multimedia satellites were sent into planned orbit from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China yesterday.
The two global multimedia satellites, KL-a-A and KL-a-B, was launched by Kuaizhou-1A (KZ-1A), a carrier rocket, at 6pm.
The two satellites are international cooperative commercial projects delivered by the Innovation Academy for Microsatellites of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. They are mainly used for the Ka-band communication technology test, and the user is a German company.
KZ-1A is a low-cost solid-fuel carrier rocket with high reliability and a short preparation period. The rocket is mainly used to launch low-orbit microsatellites.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.