November 15, 2019

2 treated in Beijing for plague

Source: Xinhua | 00:14 UTC+8 November 15, 2019 | Print Edition

Two pneumonic plague patients are being treated in Beijing, local health authorities said yesterday.

One patient is in stable condition and the other is critically ill but without further deterioration, according to the Beijing Municipal Health Commission.

The commission confirmed on Tuesday two patients from north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region were diagnosed with pneumonic plague — known as the Black Death.

The two were sent by an Inner Mongolia local ambulance to a medical institution of Beijing’s Chaoyang District for treatment, said a commission official.

People with close contact with the patients have been quarantined for observation in accordance with relevant provisions of the state.

None have reported fever or other abnormal symptoms.

