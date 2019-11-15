The story appears on
Page A6
November 15, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
2 treated in Beijing for plague
Two pneumonic plague patients are being treated in Beijing, local health authorities said yesterday.
One patient is in stable condition and the other is critically ill but without further deterioration, according to the Beijing Municipal Health Commission.
The commission confirmed on Tuesday two patients from north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region were diagnosed with pneumonic plague — known as the Black Death.
The two were sent by an Inner Mongolia local ambulance to a medical institution of Beijing’s Chaoyang District for treatment, said a commission official.
People with close contact with the patients have been quarantined for observation in accordance with relevant provisions of the state.
None have reported fever or other abnormal symptoms.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.