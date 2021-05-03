The story appears on
Page A5
May 3, 2021
Free for subscribers
2020 saw 30% decline in new drug users
The number of new users of illicit drugs in China in 2020 was 30.6 percent lower than the previous year, according to a national teleconference on drug control on Friday.
Anti-drug departments have maintained a high-pressure crackdown on criminal activities involving drugs, and worked together to intercept the inflow of drugs from overseas.
In 2020, a total of 64,000 cases involving drug crimes were cracked nationwide, with 92,000 suspects arrested and 55.5 tons of drugs seized, according to data released at the conference.
To reduce the harm done by drugs, a national campaign was carried out to boost drug rehabilitation. The number of drug users was 1.8 million last year, down 16.1 percent year on year.
Efforts have also been made to promote anti-drug education. A national youth anti-drug knowledge competition was held last year, covering more than 89 million students from 213,000 schools.
In 2020, China cooperated with the international community, including the United Nations and the European Union, on drug control. Efforts have also been made to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with relevant countries in areas such as the control of fentanyl substances, according to the conference.
