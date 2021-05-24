21 dead after cross-country race in Gansu hit by extreme weather

Home » Nation

Lasting almost 24 hours, rescue work came to an end yesterday after extreme cold weather killed 21 athletes during a 100km cross-country mountain marathon race in Baiyin City, northwest China’s Gansu Province, the local rescue headquarters said.

By noon yesterday, the remains of all 21 victims had been transferred from the site of the incident, said the rescue headquarters. Over 1,200 well-equipped rescuers took part in the operation.

Among the dead were elite Chinese long-distance runners, local media reported. Another 151 participants were confirmed safe, of whom eight with minor injuries were treated in hospital and are in stable condition.

Gansu has formed special teams for patients’ transport, treatment and psychological intervention, said Guo Yufen, director of the provincial health commission.

The public safety incident was caused by a sudden change in local weather, and the province has set up an investigation team to look further into the cause of the incident, said Zhang Xuchen, mayor of Baiyin City.

“As the organizer of the event, we feel a deep sense of guilt and remorse. We express our deep condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families and the victims,” said Zhang.

The marathon, with a total of 172 participants, was held on Saturday morning in the Yellow River Stone Forest tourist site in Jingtai County, Baiyin City. The race followed a relatively established course, having been held four times.

But the weather caught the runners off guard. According to the rescue headquarters, at about 1pm on Saturday, hail, freezing rain and gales hit the area of the race’s high-altitude stage, between 20km and 31km. Participants suffered from physical discomfort due to the sudden drop in air temperature. The race was halted when a number of participants went missing.

“At 1pm on Saturday, the wind got stronger. It was hard to stand up straight and move forward. When the wind was the strongest, I had to grasp the ground with both my hands to avoid being blown over,” said one survivor, who declined to be named. “I felt nothing but cold at the time,” said the survivor. “I just ran about 30km and quit the race ahead of the third checkpoint. I fainted halfway down the mountain.”

After participants posted videos requesting help in a WeChat group at 12pm on Saturday, local governments initiated an emergency response and organized rescue forces to search for the missing people.

The temperature dropped again during the night due to the area’s complex terrain and topography, making the search and rescue work more difficult, according to the rescue headquarters.

The victims included top domestic marathon runners Liang Jing and Huang Guanjun, local media reported. Liang had won multiple Chinese ultramarathons in recent years.

Huang, who was deaf-mute, won the men’s hearing-impaired marathon at the 2019 National Paralympic Games held in Tianjin.

Father-of-one Lu Zhengyi, who took part in several marathons, was also reported by local media as one of the victims.

Jingtai County is located in the central part of Gansu Province, with the highest elevation of 3,321 meters and the lowest elevation of 1,276 meters.

Kang Yongxue, director of the county’s meteorological bureau, said that according to the organizer’s needs, the bureau had provided three-day weather information for the Yellow River Stone Forest tourist site from Friday.

According to local authorities, weather warnings for Saturday were posted on Friday night in many WeChat group chats involving the event’s organizer and participants. The terrain along the running course is complex and there was a possibility of short-term extreme weather in the area.