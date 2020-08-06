The story appears on
Page A7
August 6, 2020
3 killed in house blaze
Three people were killed and three others injured after a fire broke out at a self-built house in Baise City, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region early yesterday, the local public security bureau said.
The accident occurred at around 5:30am in Youjiang District. All the wounded have been sent to hospital for treatment. Local police, firefighters and emergency response team were rushed to the scene and the fire was put out at about 5:50am. An investigation into the cause of the fire is under way.
