The story appears on
Page A2
April 4, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
3 under criminal probe for Jiangsu blast
THREE employees of Jiangsu Tianjiayi Chemical Co have been put under criminal coercive measures for their roles in a chemical plant blast in east China’s Jiangsu Province, local authorities said yesterday.
In China, criminal coercive measures may include summons by force, bail, residential surveillance, detention or arrest.
Local police will strengthen their investigation efforts and vow to hold those responsible accountable, said authorities in the city of Yancheng.
The explosion happened at 2:48pm on March 21, following a fire that broke out in a plant owned by Jiangsu Tianjiayi in a chemical industrial park in Yancheng’s Xiangshui County.
Seventy-eight people were killed in the blast, according to a death toll released on March 25.
As of Tuesday, 187 people are still receiving treatment in hospitals. Among them, two people are in critical conditions.
The company, with 195 employees, was established in 2007 and mainly produces raw chemical materials including anisole, a highly flammable compound. It has a history of violating environmental regulations, according to online records from Yancheng’s environment and ecology bureau.
In 2015 and 2017, the company was fined for breaking rules on solid and water waste management.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.