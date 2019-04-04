3 under criminal probe for Jiangsu blast

Home » Nation

THREE employees of Jiangsu Tianjiayi Chemical Co have been put under criminal coercive measures for their roles in a chemical plant blast in east China’s Jiangsu Province, local authorities said yesterday.

In China, criminal coercive measures may include summons by force, bail, residential surveillance, detention or arrest.

Local police will strengthen their investigation efforts and vow to hold those responsible accountable, said authorities in the city of Yancheng.

The explosion happened at 2:48pm on March 21, following a fire that broke out in a plant owned by Jiangsu Tianjiayi in a chemical industrial park in Yancheng’s Xiangshui County.

Seventy-eight people were killed in the blast, according to a death toll released on March 25.

As of Tuesday, 187 people are still receiving treatment in hospitals. Among them, two people are in critical conditions.

The company, with 195 employees, was established in 2007 and mainly produces raw chemical materials including anisole, a highly flammable compound. It has a history of violating environmental regulations, according to online records from Yancheng’s environment and ecology bureau.

In 2015 and 2017, the company was fined for breaking rules on solid and water waste management.