30 airports to be set up by 2025

China plans to build more than 30 new civil transport airports by 2025, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said yesterday.

This came amid the country’s efforts to promote high-quality development of civil aviation during the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) period, said CAAC official Zhang Qing.

By 2025, the designed capacity of transport airports nationwide is expected to reach 2 billion passengers, as the country steps up the construction of major civil aviation infrastructure projects, said Zhang.

Zhang said the administration will contribute to China’s “dual circulation” development pattern by better serving the people’s needs for diversified air travel and modern logistics.

“Dual circulation” allows the domestic and overseas markets to reinforce each other.