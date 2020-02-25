39 suspects arrested in Jiangxi police action

Home » Nation

Police in east China’s Jiangxi Province have busted dozens of wildlife crimes and arrested 39 suspects, involved in the trading of 819 wild animals and 100.6 kilograms of illegal products, since the novel coronavirus outbreak, officials said at a press conference yesterday.

Since the novel coronavirus outbreak, Jiangxi has launched a crackdown on wildlife trading and other illegal activities that endanger wild animal resources.

Local authorities in the province are also required to intensify surveillance on wildlife epidemic diseases at local markets and breeding grounds.

The Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, or China’s top legislature, adopted a decision during a session yesterday thoroughly banning the illegal trading of wildlife and eliminating the consumption of wild animals to safeguard people’s lives and health.