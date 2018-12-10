The story appears on
December 10, 2018
4 accidents, 8 deaths
The death toll from a series of traffic accidents on an expressway in central Hunan Province on Saturday has risen to eight, according to officials. Three more bodies were recovered at the site yesterday. The four accidents, involving 23 vehicles, including 13 trucks, happened at 7:10pm. An initial investigation blamed wet and slushy road conditions in a rainy weather and drivers’ errors for the accidents.
