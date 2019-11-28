The story appears on
Page A6
November 28, 2019
4 dead after road tunnel collapses
Eight people are still trapped as of yesterday morning after a highway tunnel under construction collapsed in southwest China’s Yunnan Province, local authorities said.
The water and mud bursting occurred at around 6pm on Tuesday in the city of Lincang, trapping 13 workers.
The city government said five were rescued later, four of whom died.
The other worker is in a stable condition.
According to the rescuers on site, the rescue operation is difficult due to soft geological conditions and serious weathering.
Life detection instruments and sniffer dogs are being used to search for the trapped.
A medical team is also onsite and the investigation is underway.
