The story appears on
Page A5
May 24, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
4 die as boat capsizes
Four people were confirmed dead and five others missing after a fishing boat capsized and sank in a river in northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province on Saturday.
According to local authorities, 11 people were onboard the boat when the accident happened at about 9am on Saturday in the section of the Nenjiang River in Fuyu County of Qiqihar City.
Two people have been rescued and are in stable condition.
Search for the missing people is continuing.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.