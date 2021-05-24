Advanced Search

May 24, 2021

4 die as boat capsizes

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 May 24, 2021 | Print Edition

Four people were confirmed dead and five others missing after a fishing boat capsized and sank in a river in northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province on Saturday.

According to local authorities, 11 people were onboard the boat when the accident happened at about 9am on Saturday in the section of the Nenjiang River in Fuyu County of Qiqihar City.

Two people have been rescued and are in stable condition.

Search for the missing people is continuing.

