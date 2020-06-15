The story appears on
June 15, 2020
43 arrested in HK
The Hong Kong police said on Saturday they arrested 43 people involved in illegal assemblies and violent acts at various places in Hong Kong on Friday night.
The suspects, 28 men and 15 women, were arrested for offenses including wounding, unlawful assembly, participating in an unauthorized assembly, disorderly conduct in a public place and possession of offensive weapons, the police said. Crowds gathered and behaved in a disorderly manner on Friday night in the vicinity of Causeway Bay, Yuen Long, Mong Kok and Kwun Tong. Some people threw objects from above targeting police officers, according to the official. Police condemned the illegal acts and pledged to take resolute law enforcement actions against offenders and bring them to justice.
