November 27, 2018

43 held over telecom fraud

Source: Xinhua | 00:15 UTC+8 November 27, 2018 | Print Edition

Police in east China’s Anhui Province have detained 43 people in a telecom fraud scheme that targeted single people through match-making websites. More than 4,100 victims were tricked, with the amount of money involved about 14.5 million yuan (US$2 million), according to the public security bureau of Anqing City. In late October, police busted the gang at three sites, catching the 43 suspects.

