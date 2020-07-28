The story appears on
July 28, 2020
5 dead as heavy downpours lash Hubei
Downpours lashed central China’s Hubei Province during the weekend, leaving five dead and one missing, local authorities said yesterday.
Heavy rain hit Jianshi County of Enshi Tujia and the Miao Autonomous Prefecture late onSaturday, causing waterlogging and landslides after intense downpours, according to the Jianshi government.
The government has raised the flood prevention emergency response level from Level II to Level I, the highest of China’s four-tier emergency-response level for floods.
By 6pm Sunday, flooding had affected more than 160,000 residents, with 60,000 evacuated. It also hit about 2,900 hectares of crops. Traffic, communications, water and electricity in the county’s downtown have been basically restored.
