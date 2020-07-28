Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A5

July 28, 2020

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

5 dead as heavy downpours lash Hubei

Source: Xinhua | 00:07 UTC+8 July 28, 2020 | Print Edition

Downpours lashed central China’s Hubei Province during the weekend, leaving five dead and one missing, local authorities said yesterday.

Heavy rain hit Jianshi County of Enshi Tujia and the Miao Autonomous Prefecture late onSaturday, causing waterlogging and landslides after intense downpours, according to the Jianshi government.

The government has raised the flood prevention emergency response level from Level II to Level I, the highest of China’s four-tier emergency-response level for floods.

By 6pm Sunday, flooding had affected more than 160,000 residents, with 60,000 evacuated. It also hit about 2,900 hectares of crops. Traffic, communications, water and electricity in the county’s downtown have been basically restored.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿