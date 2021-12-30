Advanced Search

December 30, 2021

5 overseas movies vie for awards

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 December 30, 2021 | Print Edition

The China Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival kicked off on Tuesday in the city of Xiamen, southeast China’s Fujian Province, with foreign films joining the race for China’s top film awards for the first time.

Five foreign films will compete for the best international film of the Golden Rooster Awards, including “The Father” featuring Anthony Hopkins and “Persischstunden,” a joint production of Russia, Germany and Belarus.

The event, which ends today, will see nominees compete in 20 categories.

The shortlist of 41 films from 185 entries includes the “Cliff Walkers,” a spy thriller directed by Zhang Yimou. Set in the 1930s in northeast China’s Harbin during the Japanese invasion, it Communist Party special agents as they test their wits on a secret mission.

Other nominees for best film are “Chinese Doctors,” “My People My Homeland,” “Island Keeper,” “Sister” and “The Pioneer.”

Nation
