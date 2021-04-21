The story appears on
Page A8
April 21, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
53 India passengers test positive in HK
At least 53 passengers on a flight from New Delhi to Hong Kong have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said yesterday, as the Chinese financial hub introduced an emergency ban on arrivals from India over a new wave of cases.
The passengers flew into Hong Kong on a flight run by Indian operator Vistara on April 4.
The positive tests are significant as Hong Kong is regularly recording fewer daily cases than the total detected on the flight since it brought a fourth wave under control in January.
Authorities have now imposed a two-week ban on all flights from India, Pakistan and the Philippines that began on Monday, categorizing the countries as “extremely high risk” after detecting the N501Y mutant COVID-19 strain for the first time in the local community.
India is battling skyrocketing infections, with hospitals running out of beds and the government forced to reimpose economically painful restrictions. Its capital New Delhi went into lockdown from Monday night as officials scramble to get the surging cases under control.
The Vistara aircraft can hold 188 passengers but Hong Kong authorities did not announce how many it had been carrying. The positive coronavirus results surfaced while the arrivals were undergoing Hong Kong’s mandatory three-week quarantine period, one of the strictest entry regimes in the world.
All travelers flying into the territory from 25 places deemed high risk, including Britain, South Africa, India, Pakistan and the United States, must also provide a negative test within the 72 hours prior to departure.
Densely populated Hong Kong was one of the first places to be hit by the coronavirus, but the tough entry conditions, strict social distancing measures and universal mask wearing have helped keep infections to just over 11,700 with 209 deaths.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.