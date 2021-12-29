Advanced Search

December 29, 2021

6 die in mine mishap

Source: Xinhua | 00:14 UTC+8 December 29, 2021 | Print Edition

Six people have been confirmed dead in an abandoned mine in north China’s Shanxi Province, local authorities said on Monday.

At 3:54am on Monday, the public security bureau of Jiangxian County of Yuncheng City received a report that six people went to a suspected mine on around December 23 and they could not be contacted. Rescue teams were immediately sent to the area.

