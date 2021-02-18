6 killed in fire at gold mine

Home » Nation

SIX people were killed after a fire engulfed a gold mine in east China’s Shandong Province yesterday, local authorities said.

The fire broke out around 6am as workers were conducting equipment maintenance at the Caojiawa Gold Mine, located Zhaoyuan City, according to sources with the municipal government.

Ten miners were immediately trapped under the shaft by the fire. Four were rescued and have been taken to hospital for medical treatment.

Nearly 200 people have been mobilized for the rescue operation, authorities said.