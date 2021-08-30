Advanced Search

August 30, 2021

60% of HK vaccinated

Source: Xinhua | 00:25 UTC+8 August 30, 2021 | Print Edition

About 60 percent of Hong Kong’s eligible population, or 4.06 million, have taken at least one vaccine shot against COVID-19 as far, half a year after the inoculation began.

Among them, some 3.3 million people are fully immunized, accounting for 48.9 percent of eligible groups. Hong Kong’s Center for Health Protection reported six new imported cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the total to 12,100.

