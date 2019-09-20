The story appears on
Page A6
September 20, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
66-day-old baby gets a new heart
A hospital in the city of Wuhan, capital of central China’s Hubei Province, said yesterday it had successfully carried out a heart transplant on a 66-day-old baby weighing just 3 kilograms.
This is the youngest and lightest baby to receive such a surgery reported in China, according to the Union Hospital affiliated to Tongji Medical College of Huangzhong University of Science and Technology.
The baby girl was found to have aortic stenosis before she was born on April 3, and was diagnosed in May with congenital noncompaction of the ventricular myocardium and other congenital cardiac defects. Experts said a transplant was the only way to save her.
On June 8, the baby matched with a suitable heart donor from a 4-year-old child who lost all brain function. The surgery began at 2:35pm the same day and lasted about five hours.
The baby’s heart and lung functions have gradually recovered and she is in stable condition, said Dong Nianguo, head of the surgery team.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.