681 alpacas arrive

A TOTAL of 681 Australian alpacas have arrived in Zhengzhou, capital of central Henan Province, on a chartered flight from Melbourne. It is the first time the province has imported Australian alpacas, according to local customs. The alpacas, 54 males and 627 females, will be sent to Xinzheng for quarantine. The animals that pass a health test will be taken to a farm in northern Shanxi Province for breeding. Alpacas are a South American animal species.