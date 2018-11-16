Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

November 16, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

681 alpacas arrive

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 November 16, 2018 | Print Edition

A TOTAL of 681 Australian alpacas have arrived in Zhengzhou, capital of central Henan Province, on a chartered flight from Melbourne. It is the first time the province has imported Australian alpacas, according to local customs. The alpacas, 54 males and 627 females, will be sent to Xinzheng for quarantine. The animals that pass a health test will be taken to a farm in northern Shanxi Province for breeding. Alpacas are a South American animal species.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿