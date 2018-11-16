7 detained over chemical spill into sea

Home » Nation

Seven people have been detained following a spill of tons of chemicals into the sea off southeast China’s Fujian Province, local authorities said.

The incident happened in the early hours of November 4 when a tube transferring the chemicals from a wharf to a tanker broke in Quanzhou City, spilling 6.9 tons of C9 aromatics into the sea and affecting around 20 hectares of fish farms.

C9 is typically used to produce adhesives, printing ink and paint, and is toxic.

Three employees of the Fujian Donggang Petrochemical Industry Co, which operates the wharf, and four crew members of the tanker were detained, the Quangang district government said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

It added that 6,615 fishing rafts in surrounding waters have been cleared.

A total of 53 people were taken to a local hospital after suspected contact with the chemicals following the incident. As of 5pm on Wednesday, two of the patients remain hospitalized.