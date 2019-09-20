70 years of progress for women

Home » Nation

China yesterday issued a white paper on the progress of women’s cause in the 70 years since the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

The white paper, titled “Equality, Development and Sharing: Progress of Women’s Cause in 70 Years Since New China’s Founding,” was released by the State Council Information Office.

The founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949 ushered in a new era for women in China, changing their social status from an oppressed and enslaved group in the past thousands of years to masters of their own fate, the white paper said, which is a report on current conditions.

Chinese women’s social status has undergone enormous changes, it said.

Promoting gender equality and women’s overall development at a higher level not only meets opportunities, but also has a long way to go, the white paper said.

China will always adhere to safeguarding and improving women’s livelihoods, promote women’s all-round development and lead hundreds of millions of women in working for national rejuvenation, it said.

China has achieved steady improvement on social security for women over the past 70 years, according to the white paper.

The level of ensuring maternity services and rights for women has increased significantly. The number of people participating in maternity insurance reached 200 million in 2018 — 89.27 million of them women, the document said.

China has extended statutory maternity leave from 90 days to 98 days.

The white paper noted that the medical security system for women is fully in place in China.

The multi-level medical security system has been further improved since 2012 and statistics in 2018 showed approximately 540 million women had been covered by basic medical insurance.

The level of old-age insurance for women has been significantly improved, with the number of women participating in basic old-age insurance reaching nearly 380 million in 2017, the document said.

“With social security institutionalized, Chinese women have an ever-stronger sense of fulfilment, happiness and security,” it said.

Women have been playing a unique role in cultivation of family virtues in China, according to the white paper.

It said that China has always attached great importance to family building, focused on protecting women’s rights to marriage and family, and increasingly consolidated the equality between men and women in marriage and family relations.