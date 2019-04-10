9 ‘Occupy Central’ leaders found guilty

Home » Nation

NINE leaders of the 2014 illegal “Occupy Central” movement were found guilty of public nuisance offenses by a court of Hong Kong yesterday.

According to the verdict by the West Kowloon Magistrates’ courts, Tai Yiu-ting, Chan Kin-man and Chu Yiu-ming were found guilty of conspiracy to commit public nuisance.

The Prosecution alleged that between March 2013 and December 2014, Tai, Chan and Chu conspired together and with other persons to cause a nuisance to the public through the unlawful obstruction of public places and roads in Central District or its neighborhood.

By occupying the public thoroughfares, the three agreed to carry out what would amount to be a common injury to the public or a significant section of the public.

The court found that the agreement the three reached in March 2013 became a conspiracy to commit public nuisance in September 2014 when they decided to launch the “Occupy Central” movement, Judge Johnny Chan said in the verdict.

Tai and Chan were also convicted of incitement to commit public nuisance.

The other six defendants of this case were found guilty of inciting others to cause a public nuisance, as well as inciting people to incite others to cause a public nuisance.

The judgement said the court heard submissions on the issue of the constitutionality and proportionality of the offenses of incitement to commit public nuisance and incitement to incite public nuisance, and found that the two offenses do not give rise to any chilling effect on the exercise of the fundamental rights to freedom of speech and freedom of peaceful assembly.

After delivering the verdict, the judge adjourned the court and granted bail to the nine.

The quantum of sentence will be announced later after the court finishes hearing their mitigation pleas.

Members of several local groups gathered in the morning in front of the court building, calling for the conviction of leaders of the illegal “Occupy Central” movement.

Po Chun-chung, chairman of “Defend Hong Kong Campaign,” said the illegal “Occupy Central” movement led to 79 days of disorder and a deep division in the Hong Kong society, badly affecting Hong Kong’s economy and people’s livelihood.