August 22, 2019

A noble tombstone

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 August 22, 2019 | Print Edition

A TOMBSTONE dating back more than 1,200 years has been found in the northern Hebei Province, local authorities said yesterday. The tombstone, found in Houguotun Village in Qinghe County, is 36 centimeters tall, 36 centimeters wide and 8.5 centimeters thick, with an inscription of 573 characters. The epitaph records the history of the wife of a Tang Dynasty (AD 618-907) official who died at 24. It also praises the woman’s looks and noble moral character.

