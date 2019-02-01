A tablet that lasts

The story appears on
February 1, 2019
Archeologists found a stone tablet dating back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) in a village in northern Hebei Province, the local cultural relics protection department said yesterday. The tablet, which is believed to be made while Emperor Wanli was in power, has a history of 418 years. The tablet, 310cm in height, 88cm in width and 23cm thick, was found in Huaizhuang Village in Sansi Township, Nanhe County. It was well preserved with a clear inscription on it. The inscription has a total of 729 characters that described the social situation at that time and the process of building a temple.
