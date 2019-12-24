The story appears on
December 24, 2019
A tasty treat of fire and ice in Xinjiang
Winter sports enthusiasts can now feast on hotpot while skiing in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.
The popular spicy dish is now being served at the ice and snow festival of hotpot, part of the regional winter tourism celebrations in Urumqi’s Baiyun Ski Resort.
“What a meal of ice and fire,” said Xu Xu, a visitor from Sichuan Province — a region known for its own spicy hotpot. “It’s my first time to have it in the ice and snow. It feels wonderful.”
As the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games are fast approaching, Xinjiang, having abundant ice and snow resources, has also seized the opportunity to promote winter tourism in recent years.
A variety of activities, including ice sculpture exhibitions, snow marathons and football matches on ice now beckon tourists to discover the delights of winter in Xinjiang.
More than 40 policies have been rolled out in 11 cities, including discounts for scenic spots and plane tickets. In the first 10 months of 2019, 201.9 million tourists visited, up 42.62 percent year on year.
