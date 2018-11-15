ASEAN, China adopt blueprint for ties till 2030

Home » Nation

China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations yesterday adopted a key document to chart the course for their ties till 2030.

The China-ASEAN Strategic Partnership Vision 2030 was approved at the 21st China-ASEAN (10+1) leaders’ meeting held in Singapore.

At the 2017 meeting in Manila, the Philippines, China and ASEAN had agreed to issue the vision on their future ties and contribute to building an open, inclusive and sustainable world that enjoys peace, security and common prosperity.

Hailing the vision as a blueprint for the long-term development of bilateral ties, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said at yesterday’s meeting that the two sides should, under the guidance of the vision, synergize the Belt and Road Initiative with the ASEAN Vision 2025, and strengthen the building of the three pillars — the political security, economy and trade, and people-to-people exchanges, so as to lift China-ASEAN relations to a higher level.

Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said the vision will chart the future direction of the ASEAN-China strategic partnership.