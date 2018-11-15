Accident toll rises to 10

Home » Nation

The death toll from a car-truck collision in the northwestern city of Xi’an on Tuesday night has risen to 10 as one of injured person died yesterday.

The accident occurred at around 8:41pm on Tuesday as a concrete mixer truck collided with an oncoming minibus on a road in Baqiao District in the capital of Shaanxi Province. Two of the injured are still being treated at a hospital. They are in stable conditions, doctors said. Streetlights were not turned on and the road visibility was low.