The story appears on
Page A6
November 30, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Acting on complaints
China’s Ministry of Ecology and Environment said on Wednesday that 1,122 people in 10 provinces have been held accountable in the country’s second round of environmental checks. Inspection teams had received 36,031 public complaints concerning 26,857 cases in the provinces of Shanxi, Liaoning, Jilin, Anhui, Shandong, Hubei, Hunan, Sichuan, Guizhou and Shaanxi. Local governments have handled 10,986 cases. Sixty-six people have been detained.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.