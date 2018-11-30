Acting on complaints

Home » Nation

China’s Ministry of Ecology and Environment said on Wednesday that 1,122 people in 10 provinces have been held accountable in the country’s second round of environmental checks. Inspection teams had received 36,031 public complaints concerning 26,857 cases in the provinces of Shanxi, Liaoning, Jilin, Anhui, Shandong, Hubei, Hunan, Sichuan, Guizhou and Shaanxi. Local governments have handled 10,986 cases. Sixty-six people have been detained.