After 3 years, young workers move out

An overwhelming majority of Chinese workers say many young people changed their jobs within their first three years of working, according to a recent survey by the China Youth Daily.

The Beijing-based newspaper reported that about 90 percent of the 1,984 people surveyed noted job changes.

More than 65 percent believed the choice was a result of low pay and benefits, the survey showed.

It said other contributing factors included a lack of interest in the specific post, bleak prospects for promotion and high work pressure.

In response to such frustrations, nearly 70 percent of respondents suggested new employees should understand that surmounting difficulties was also a process of learning, according to the survey.

“Apart from employees’ self-adjustment, employers should offer proper career guidance to new starters and help them develop a career growth plan,” Wang Ting, a professor on human resource development from the China University of Political Science and Law, said.

The survey was based on respondents working in state-owned enterprises, wholly foreign-owned companies, public institutions, private companies and joint ventures.